44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,049 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.26. 441,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

