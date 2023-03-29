44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises 1.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 315,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 507,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

