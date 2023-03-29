44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unilever by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE UL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 715,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,310. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

