44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 831 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.69. 779,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

