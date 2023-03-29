44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.93. 1,615,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $141.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

