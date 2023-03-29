44 Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

