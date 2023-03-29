44 Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,489. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

