44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,201,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,237,547. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

