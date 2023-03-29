44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,989 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.0 %

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 286,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.