44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.8 %

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $923.14. 112,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $720.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $776.38. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $959.99.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 91.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.