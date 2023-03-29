44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 472,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

