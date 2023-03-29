44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $625.50. 488,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $605.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $260.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

