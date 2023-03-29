4,414 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

MGV stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.