4,451 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after buying an additional 709,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after purchasing an additional 398,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,469,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,283,000 after purchasing an additional 222,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

