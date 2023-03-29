7Pixels Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $42.58 million and approximately $20,947.09 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00009254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.6091892 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,658.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

