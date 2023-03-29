AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

Shares of AAK AB (publ.) stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery, including cocoa butter alternatives, compound fats, filling fats, barrier fats, and spreads; caramel products; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

