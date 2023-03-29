AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.89. The company had a trading volume of 450,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,316. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $278.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

