ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries accounts for 3.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $21,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,912. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,335 shares of company stock valued at $385,654. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

