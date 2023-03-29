Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of ACAZF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands segments. The firm’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

