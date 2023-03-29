Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 641.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
BITO opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.
About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
