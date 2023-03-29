Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 641.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BITO opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.