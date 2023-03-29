Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 554 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

ANF opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

