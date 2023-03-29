Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 13,109 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,159 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $200.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

