Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $380,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Polaris were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

