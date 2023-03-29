Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

About Addex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.