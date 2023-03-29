Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 65649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
A number of research firms recently commented on ADV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $537.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
