Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 65649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

