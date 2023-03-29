Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Adventus Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.