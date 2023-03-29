Advisor Resource Council Buys 115,116 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,116 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.27% of fuboTV worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 34.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in fuboTV by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in fuboTV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

