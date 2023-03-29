Advisor Resource Council Buys 3,369 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,917,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,531,129. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.