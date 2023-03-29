Advisor Resource Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,045 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.