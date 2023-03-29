Advisor Resource Council Has $387,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after acquiring an additional 886,075 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.66. The stock had a trading volume of 280,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

