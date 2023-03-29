Advisor Resource Council Has $401,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

PTMC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,167 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $388.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

