Advisor Resource Council Has $792,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

PTNQ traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 19,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,672. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $720.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.