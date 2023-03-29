Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 844.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 175,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,834. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

