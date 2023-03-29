Advisor Resource Council Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,323 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE CLH traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $134.15. 137,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,525. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $140.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

