Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $35.38

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $36.58. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 172,236 shares changing hands.
AEHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 4.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 2.01.
In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,591,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 221,983 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
