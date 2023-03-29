Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $35.38

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $36.58. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 172,236 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,591,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 221,983 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

