AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.66. 188,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 577,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $431.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAL. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,006,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 157,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

