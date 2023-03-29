AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.6 %

AGNCL opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

