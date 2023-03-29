Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.60. 196,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.