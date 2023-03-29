Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.88. 357,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,318. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.87. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

