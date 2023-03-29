Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.64

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.64 and last traded at C$16.42, with a volume of 394311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.23, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.