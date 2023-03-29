Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI remained flat at $20.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 930,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,742. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.