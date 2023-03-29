Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 15,659 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEIC traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 355,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,664. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

