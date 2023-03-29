Alico, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Alico has raised its dividend by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alico by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Alico by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 105,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

