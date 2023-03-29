Alico, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Alico has raised its dividend by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.
Alico Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALCO opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.
Alico Company Profile
Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.
