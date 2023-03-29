Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALL. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Allstate has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

