Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,639 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,543. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

