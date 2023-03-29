Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

