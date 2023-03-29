Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

