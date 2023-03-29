Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

