Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in March

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ALVOF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $185.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

