Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.40.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.
Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).
