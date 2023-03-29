Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Ameren Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after buying an additional 1,563,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

